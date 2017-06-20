College basketball is a ripoff, Hornets draft prospect says, so he got even, got paid.
Terrance Ferguson, former Adelaide 36ers guard, speaks about his path to pro basketball, and Donovan Mitchell, former Louisville guard, talks about the excitement of getting his name called during the draft. Terrance Ferguson, former Adelaide 36ers guard, speaks about his path to pro basketball, and Donovan Mitchell, former Louisville guard, talks about the excitement of getting his name called during the draft.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
