Cavaliers watch NBA draft as Billups ...

Cavaliers watch NBA draft as Billups watch continues

12 hrs ago

Unable to pull off a trade or move into the first round of the NBA draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't add any significant player Thursday or fill a major hole in their front office. Owner Dan Gilbert's search to replace departed general manager David Griffin remains unresolved as talks with former NBA star Chauncey Billups have not progressed to a job offer.

