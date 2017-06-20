Cavaliers part ways with general mana...

Cavaliers part ways with general manager David Griffin

Gilbert chose not to renew Griffin's contract, which expires at the end of the month, after the two sides "just couldn't agree on a future," according to The Vertical . Sources: As David Griffin departs as Cavs -- "Just couldn't agree on future," source says - Chauncey Billups expected to emerge as candidate "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchise's first NBA championship," Gilbert said in his statement.

