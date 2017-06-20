Bucks add another young forward in Mi...

Bucks add another young forward in Michigan's D.J. Wilson

Michigan's D.J. Wilson is headed to Milwaukee after the Bucks took the 6-foot-10 forward with the 17th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night. The 21-year-old Wilson joins an already athletic and lengthy Bucks frontcourt led by 6-foot-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo, who turned into an All-Star in his fourth year in the league.

