Avalon will take over former Cafe Con Leche space in New Center
Avalon International Breads has long been considered one of the great companies born out of Detroit and the bread-making organization seems to be experiencing a surge in popularity as they today announced yet another Detroit location will open on West Grand Boulevard in New Center later this summer. The company hopes to capitalize on the neighborhood's redevelopment amid projects recently launched by companies like The Platform as well as a plan to bring the Detroit Pistons' training facility to the area.
