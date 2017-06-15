Are the Pistons planning on trading up for Dennis Smith?

With news coming out that the Detroit Pistons will be in attendance for Dennis Smith's pro day, is there a chance they may try to trade up in the draft for him? News came out late Wednesday that the Detroit Pistons would be in attendance for NC State freshman point guard Dennis Smith's pro day. Per Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders, the Pistons will be on hand along with a number of other interested teams.

