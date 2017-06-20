Are the Pistons in luxury tax territory?
There's been plenty of concern lately from fans, both on this board and on Twitter, about the salary cap situation of this team. With the salary cap now projected to be at $99 million instead of the previously expected $102 million, that's effectively eliminated any wiggle room the Pistons may have had, not that it was expected to be much.
