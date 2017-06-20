Andre Drummond helps Halo Burger raise over $5,000 for Flint's Special Olympics
Believe it or not, Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond didn't create his signature Halo Burger to flex his muscles as an athlete. On Wednesday, Halo Burger announced that the partnership has raised $5,070.65 from Drummond's burger sales in May to benefit the Special Olympics of Flint.
