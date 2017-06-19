5 ways to make your relationship with your mentor mutually beneficial

Tobias Harris, NBA athlete and forward for the Detroit Pistons, knows a thing or two about the importance of mentorship. Harris is a dedicated philanthropist, passionate mentor and creator of the Tobias Harris School of Business Basketball camp , a program designed to give kids entering grades 5-12 a fun and engaging experience in learning the fundamentals of basketball, along with invigorating workshops on careers, life-goals, self-esteem building and more.

