2017 NBA Summer League: Pistons annou...

2017 NBA Summer League: Pistons announce rosters for Orlando Summer League

16 hrs ago

The 2017 NBA Summer League will kick off in Orlando this weekend with the Pistons' first game coming up on Saturday afternoon against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5 p.m. Lorenzo Brown, G, 17 Will Davis II, F, 29 Henry Ellenson, F, 8 Trey Freeman, G, 18 Michael Gbinije, G/F, 35 Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, F, 24 Pierre Jackson, G, 55 Luke Kennard, G, 23 Markus Kennedy, F, 38 Eric Moreland, C, 36 Landry Nnoko, C, 45 Marcus Simmons, G, 20 Hollis Thompson, F, 37 Mike Tobey, C, 43 Dez Wells, G, 31 Derek Willis, F, 33 Assistant coach Bob Beyer will handle the coaching duties. Stanley Johnson will be on hand to participate in Summer League practices, but won't take part in the games.

