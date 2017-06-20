2017 NBA Draft preview: Detroit Pistons

Andre Drummond, the big in the middle of what are supposed to be shooters, went a little sideways after signing his max contract His scoring dropped from 16.2 ppg to 13.6 and his shots were down from 13.1 to 11.2. He remains a load on the offensive glass, though, and Van Gundy thinks Drummond will perk up if pick-and-roll partner Reggie Jackson doesn't miss 30 games to injury. The big man still has one of the best defensive ratings in the game.

