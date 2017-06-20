2017 NBA Draft - Brew Hoop Community ...

2017 NBA Draft - Brew Hoop Community Draft Board: Dennis Smith leaps up to #8

21 hrs ago Read more: Brew Hoop

A strong class of ball handlers, and Bucks fans' point guard-goggles, shines at the eighth slot in the community draft board. After a roller coaster freshman year where he flashed the ability to control an uneven offense and create off the dribble, the ACC Rookie of the Year slots in next: Dennis Smith - PG, N.C. State.

Chicago, IL

