Who starts Game 2 for the Celtics?
Sounds like Markieff Morris is going to give it a go on on Tuesday night, but if he doesn't, should Brad Stevens consider a lineup change? Does he stick with Gerald Green after getting in a 16-0 hole in Game 1 , or does he go back to his starting lineup with Amir Johnson or throw in Jaylen Brown ? Keith Smith: Stick with Green and see if you can make Morris defend and move his feet in space on defense. If Green is working, they'll smaller with Smart or Brown.
