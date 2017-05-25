Warriors' Travis Schlenk to be named new Hawks GM, report says
Many more changes are in line for the Hawks this season than dealing with star Paul Millsap's impeding free agency. The organization has verbally agreed with Warriors assistant general manager Travis Schlenk to become the new team GM, ESPN.com reported Wednesday , citing sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC