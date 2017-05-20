Trey Songz, Ray J and More Set for Essence Festival's First Charity Basketball Game

Read Scooter Braun's Touching Message to Ariana Grande Bombing Victims: 'I Will Honor All of U By Laughing Loving and Living' For the first time, the Essence Festival will host a charity celebrity basketball game when the annual music event returns to New Orleans on June 29-July 2. Trey Songz , Ray J, Trombone Shorty and Juvenile are among the celebrity players who will hit the court on June 29 with former NBA players Chris Jackson, Robert Pack, Caron Butler and Ben Gordon. The charity event is being presented in partnership with Percy "Master P" Miller's Team Hope NOLA foundation, and is an expansion of the Essence Festival's Day of Service activation.

