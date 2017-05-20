Trade Possibility - Tobias Harris?

Trade Possibility - Tobias Harris?

After getting Nurkic this season to help shore up the front court, it is clear that the forward positions need to be addressed moving forward. Harkless and Aminu are serviceable wings on the defensive end of the floor, but their inconsistent shooting and lack of playmaking allow defenders to sag off and clog the lane for Dame and C.J. This was especially evident during the Golden State series, when we saw Draymond Green act as a free safety, electing to chase Dame and C.J. instead of sticking to Aminu or Harkless on the wing.

