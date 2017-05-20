Trade Possibility - Tobias Harris?
After getting Nurkic this season to help shore up the front court, it is clear that the forward positions need to be addressed moving forward. Harkless and Aminu are serviceable wings on the defensive end of the floor, but their inconsistent shooting and lack of playmaking allow defenders to sag off and clog the lane for Dame and C.J. This was especially evident during the Golden State series, when we saw Draymond Green act as a free safety, electing to chase Dame and C.J. instead of sticking to Aminu or Harkless on the wing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC