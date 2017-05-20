Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Blazers Edge

Tobias Harris may be a realistic target for the blazers this summer .. click this link with careful attention to this quote :"And with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope likely getting a contract extension, don't be surprised to see Tobias Harris or Jon Leuer cut loose to prevent the Pistons from getting up against the luxury tax" The pistons did not make the playoffs this year and are probably trying to cut salary ... Enter the blazers with Harkless + 1st round pick Tobias Harris is a scorer who can post up a smaller player, has a decent handle that can set up the midrange shot , and passable 3pt shot ..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC