The Way Jessica Dime and Her Fianc Sweat One Another Will Make You Love Her Even More

Jessica Dime is a whole new person this sixth season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and since her engagement she's been glowing! Jessica Williams announced back in April that her DMs are shut down because she's soon to be wed to fellow Memphis native Shawne Williams formerly of the Detroit Pistons. Yup, she got a baller y'all! We already know Dime has her own but it's so sweet to see her smitten with someone who matches her drive.

