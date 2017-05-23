The Way Jessica Dime and Her Fianc Sweat One Another Will Make You Love Her Even More
Jessica Dime is a whole new person this sixth season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and since her engagement she's been glowing! Jessica Williams announced back in April that her DMs are shut down because she's soon to be wed to fellow Memphis native Shawne Williams formerly of the Detroit Pistons. Yup, she got a baller y'all! We already know Dime has her own but it's so sweet to see her smitten with someone who matches her drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at VH1.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC