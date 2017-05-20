The Hawks are also interested in Cavs...

The Hawks are also interested in Cavs GM David Griffin

Per Marc Stein, late of ESPN, Griffin and ex- Detroit Pistons GM Joe Dumars are expected to emerge as candidates to lead the Hawks' front office. Atlanta recently announced a reorganization of their front office with Mike Budenholzer resigning as president - he will stay on as head coach - and GM Wes Wilcox resigning from his post.

