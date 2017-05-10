Stan Van Gundy lovingly goes to the dogs with special adoption
Former Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy - now with the Detroit Pistons - took home his family's new dog. They adopted Eastwood, the last dog at Little Traverse Bay shelter.
