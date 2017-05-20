Sounds of Thunder: The Thunder's Long Road back to Contention, Part 1
While Russell Westbrook was providing one of the most exciting seasons in NBA history, it was impossible to ignore a plethora of team weaknesses that accompanied his historic accomplishment. Sporadic defense and scoring droughts crept in throughout the season and the Thunder have to discover solutions to those inconsistencies to move forward.
