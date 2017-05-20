Report: Former Kentucky basketball st...

Report: Former Kentucky basketball staffer charged with defrauding NBA players

A former University of Kentucky football player, who worked as the basketball program's director of operations from 2001-06, has been charged with 14 counts of fraud and allegedly swindled current and former NBA players out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The defendant in question, Leon Smith, left the University of Kentucky's athletic department in 2011 and became a financial adviser for players in the area.

