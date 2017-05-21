Report: Atlanta Hawks will interview Chauncey Billups for GM opening
Mike Budeholzer recently stepped down from his dual role as coach and GM of the Atlanta Hawks. That has left an open position for Atlanta as they approach the 2017 NBA Draft and free agency, both of which are barreling down on us.
