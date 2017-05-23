Quick Take, Hot Take: The Departure o...

Quick Take, Hot Take: The Departure of John Hammond

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Brew Hoop

If you're reading this, you probably already heard the news: Long-time Milwaukee Bucks General Manager John Hammond has chosen to move on to warmer pastures to take over the same role for the Orlando Magic . The mechanics of the deal are still being worked out, but it appears he will be signed to a five-year deal and will work alongside newly hired President of Basketball Operations, Jeff Weltman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC