Preparing for the BIG3: Q&A with BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz

Remember during the NBA player lockout in 2011 when Nike rolled out its "Basketball Never Stops" campaign? It may have been a way to soothe the angry masses who missed their pro hoops, but it was also a truism. Whether it's at the nearest playground and recreational center for local tournaments or big arenas where big-time exhibitions and the WNBA bring the action, the summer isn't exactly a quiet time for basketball.

