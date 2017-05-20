Player Review: Paul George needed help

Larry Bird's ill-conceived attempt to improve the team's offensive efficiency with multiple ball-dominant scorers and paint-bound bigs was presumably done with the intent of lessening George's two-way burden. Instead, his team's unsuccessful attempt to outrun opponents, without the benefit of consistent off-ball threats, rebounding, or sound defense , ended up producing the exact opposite result at the worst possible time .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.