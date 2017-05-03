Pistons Paid off Potential Has to Sto...

Pistons Paid off Potential Has to Stop at Some Point

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Detroit Bad Boys

Doing the past two posts on roster upgrades and having a debate with Mr. Steve Hinson on whether to give Reggie Bullock a starting position over re-signing KCP, I got to thinking further about what exactly would improve this team and what KCP is worth in terms of his next deal. It seems most Pistons fans are saying we should re-sign KCP and SVG and the front office seem to have made it clear they will match any offer that heads their way regarding Kentavious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC