Pistons Paid off Potential Has to Stop at Some Point
Doing the past two posts on roster upgrades and having a debate with Mr. Steve Hinson on whether to give Reggie Bullock a starting position over re-signing KCP, I got to thinking further about what exactly would improve this team and what KCP is worth in terms of his next deal. It seems most Pistons fans are saying we should re-sign KCP and SVG and the front office seem to have made it clear they will match any offer that heads their way regarding Kentavious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC