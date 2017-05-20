Pistons looking at 'any position' wit...

Pistons looking at 'any position' with 12th pick in draft

11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

So, while the Detroit Pistons didn't move up in Tuesday's draft lottery - they had only a 2.5 percent chance - general manager Jeff Bower said they are positioned to add a good player at No. 12. "There's a lot of point guards that are of high quality, there are a lot of bigs that are of high quality, there are some wings that are of high quality," Bower said during a conference call.

