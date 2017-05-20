Pistons' GM Jeff Bower: Productive Co...

Pistons' GM Jeff Bower: Productive Combine prelude to deep draft

17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Detroit Pistons feel they don't have a glaring need at any particular position heading into the draft, as much as they want to improve their shooting. It forced them to focus on a wide variety of players this week at the NBA Draft Combine at Quest Multisport.

