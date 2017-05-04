Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy adopts Labrador left behind on a Empty the Sheltera day

When the Michiganders heard the story of Eastwood, the special-needs Labrador left behind at a Northern Michigan humane society after the "Empty the Shelters" event last weekend, thousands shared the word of a dog needing a home. While Eastwood's story gained the attention of more than 80 adoption applications this week, UpNorthLive reports his new family is none other than Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.