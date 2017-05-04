Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy adopts Labrador left behind on a Empty the Sheltera day
When the Michiganders heard the story of Eastwood, the special-needs Labrador left behind at a Northern Michigan humane society after the "Empty the Shelters" event last weekend, thousands shared the word of a dog needing a home. While Eastwood's story gained the attention of more than 80 adoption applications this week, UpNorthLive reports his new family is none other than Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy's.
