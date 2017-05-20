Pistons' Andre Drummond brings fun to Flint area with Halo Burger visit
In cloudy, 55-degree weather, Fenton teenagers Ky Evans and Jeremy Dalton took their first bite of The Dre Burger outside of Halo Burger. Nearly 200 fans lined up outside the Halo Mobile food truck for free burgers, autographs and photos with the one-time NBA All-Star Saturday afternoon.
