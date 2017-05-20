Pistons Academy Youth Basketball Camp...

Pistons Academy Youth Basketball Camps announced

AUBURN HILLS, MI The Detroit Pistons announced today the summer schedule for "Pistons Academy" presented by Kroger youth basketball camps which begin Monday, June 19 at Franklin Athletic Club in Southfield, MI. The camp tour will visit 15 metro Detroit locations, with the newest additions of downtown Detroit, S.A.Y. Detroit and Southgate.

