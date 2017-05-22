NBA trade rumors: Knicks' Carmelo Ant...

NBA trade rumors: Knicks' Carmelo Anthony to Celtics this summer?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals was a big night for the Celtics, but likely just a minor roadblock in Cleveland's quest for another trip to the NBA Finals. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post , an embarrassing series loss to the Cavaliers--something still very much on the table despite a 2-1 series ledger heading into Game 4--could spur Celtics mastermind Danny Ainge to re-explore the idea of dealing for Knicks star Carmelo Anthony .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC