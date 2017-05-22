NBA trade rumors: Knicks' Carmelo Anthony to Celtics this summer?

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals was a big night for the Celtics, but likely just a minor roadblock in Cleveland's quest for another trip to the NBA Finals. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post , an embarrassing series loss to the Cavaliers--something still very much on the table despite a 2-1 series ledger heading into Game 4--could spur Celtics mastermind Danny Ainge to re-explore the idea of dealing for Knicks star Carmelo Anthony .

