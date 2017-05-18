NBA Draft Lottery 2017: Louisville's ...

NBA Draft Lottery 2017: Louisville's Donovan Mitchell,...

14 hrs ago Read more: Piston Powered

NBA Draft Lottery 2017: Louisville's Donovan Mitchell, Arizona's Lauri Markkanen among projected Pistons picks in latest mock drafts Two days after the Detroit Pistons stayed put in the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery, the team's mock draft landscape has changed in a variety of ways. Both The Ringer and DraftExpress are now projecting Louisville SG Donovan Mitchell will be selected by the Pistons at the time of this writing.

