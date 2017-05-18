NBA draft bio: 7-footer Zach Collins ...

NBA draft bio: 7-footer Zach Collins versatile offensively, needs to improve defensively

Notable: Nevada high school player of the year as a senior, when he set the state record for rebounds and blocked shots in one season. Pistons appeal: Collins is raw in many ways but has great potential and with the Pistons building for the future, he might look nice on the front line alongside center Andre Drummond.

