NBA draft bio: 7-footer Zach Collins versatile offensively, needs to improve defensively
Notable: Nevada high school player of the year as a senior, when he set the state record for rebounds and blocked shots in one season. Pistons appeal: Collins is raw in many ways but has great potential and with the Pistons building for the future, he might look nice on the front line alongside center Andre Drummond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC