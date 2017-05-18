NBA Champion Paul Pierce to Join NBA ...

NBA Champion Paul Pierce to Join NBA Countdown on ABC for NBA Finals

ESPN today announced that Paul Pierce, former NBA FINALS MVP and 10-time All-Star, is joining the NBA COUNTDOWN team for pre-game and halftime shows throughout the NBA FINALS on ABC. Pierce will join fellow former NBA FINALS MVP Chauncey Billups, analyst Jalen Rose and host Michelle Beadle to form this year's quartet.

