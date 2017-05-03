James said he saw a different energy in the Celtics' grieving point guard on Tuesday when he scored 53 points in a Game 2 win over the Wizards. LeBron James: Isaiah Thomas' sister was 'looking down on him' in Game 2 James said he saw a different energy in the Celtics' grieving point guard on Tuesday when he scored 53 points in a Game 2 win over the Wizards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.