LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan's playoff scoring record

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan for the top spot on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list on Thursday night. The Cavaliers star hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics that gave him 29 points in the game and 5,989 points in his postseason career.

