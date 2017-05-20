Labrador left behind at humane societ...

Labrador left behind at humane society goes home with family of Pistons coach

Eastwood's transformation from being the lone dog at an animal shelter to becoming a member of Stan Van Gundy's family starts Tuesday, May 9. The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society will go Facebook Live Tuesday morning to show Eastwood, the labrador known for being the last one left at the shelter, head home with the family of the Detroit Pistons coach. Eastwood, a 1-year-old red-coated lab, was the only dog left after the statewide "Empty the Shelters" adoption event two weekends ago.

