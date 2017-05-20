Labrador left behind at humane society goes home with family of Pistons coach
Eastwood's transformation from being the lone dog at an animal shelter to becoming a member of Stan Van Gundy's family starts Tuesday, May 9. The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society will go Facebook Live Tuesday morning to show Eastwood, the labrador known for being the last one left at the shelter, head home with the family of the Detroit Pistons coach. Eastwood, a 1-year-old red-coated lab, was the only dog left after the statewide "Empty the Shelters" adoption event two weekends ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC