Kelly Oubre ejected after fight against Celtics

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre was ejected for a vicious shove to the chest of Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk in the second quarter of Game 3 between the two teams: Olynyk leveled Oubre with a screen, but the play didn't appear to be dirty. Olynyk was called for an offensive foul - he was clearly not set when contact was made - and actually went over to complain to the referee.

