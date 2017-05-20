KCP pleads guilty to Operating While Visibly Impaired

On Thursday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plead guilty to Operating While Visibly Impaired, after being originally charged with Operating While Intoxicated, all stemming from a March drunk driving arrest. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's plea to the lesser charge of Operating While Visibly Impaired will save him some license ramifications - specifically, he will avoid the automatic, upfront suspension of his license that comes with an Operating While Intoxicated conviction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Piston Powered.