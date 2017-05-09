If the Detroit Pistons land the top pick, how do they build the team?
If the Detroit Pistons land the top pick in the NBA draft, what do they do with the players already on the roster? Virtually everyone is available for the right price, but would that change? If the Detroit Pistons landed a top-three pick in this year's draft class, that could greatly change the direction Stan Van Gundy decides to go this offseason. Landing a top pick might convince Van Gundy to keep most of his core guys.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
