Holocube North America Partners Up With Detroit Pistons

A new and exciting partnership occurred just a couple of days ago with Holocube North America and the Detroit Pistons, using exceptional hologram projection technology, at the State of the Pistons event held on May 16th of this year, which is the former home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons. DETROIT - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Hologram display technology has become an innovative way for not only companies to advertise, but also key pieces showcased at events and presentations, held by various organizations.

Chicago, IL

