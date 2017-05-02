Grapevine: Birmingham teacher to appe...

Grapevine: Birmingham teacher to appear on - Jeopardy!'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Detroit News

Grapevine: Birmingham teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Andre Drummond to appear at Fenton Halo Burger Saturday, plus more entertainment news Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2puuJsZ High school English teacher Susannah Nichols will compete in the "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament for a chance to win $100,000. The tournament starts Monday and runs through May 19, and Nichols will be on May 12. All contestants will receive a $2,500 educational grant furnished through Farmers Insurance to fund classroom projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,982 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC