Grapevine: Birmingham teacher to appear on - Jeopardy!'
Grapevine: Birmingham teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Andre Drummond to appear at Fenton Halo Burger Saturday, plus more entertainment news Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2puuJsZ High school English teacher Susannah Nichols will compete in the "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament for a chance to win $100,000. The tournament starts Monday and runs through May 19, and Nichols will be on May 12. All contestants will receive a $2,500 educational grant furnished through Farmers Insurance to fund classroom projects.
