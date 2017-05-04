Former Pistons Chauncey Billups, Rick...

Former Pistons Chauncey Billups, Rick Mahorn, and Allen Iverson in Big3 league

The BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded in part by Ice Cube will make its debut this summer with a trio of former Pistons in starring roles. Chauncey Billups is a captain of the Killer 3s team, with Malice at the Palace co-captain Stephen Jackson as his co-captain.

