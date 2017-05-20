Former Detroit Piston, EMU player Grant Long to speak at Spring Arbor University
While the road to the NBA is a difficult one few are fortunate to make, once in the NBA, the journey isn't over. Grant Long, a former MAC Player of the Year for Eastern Michigan in 1988 and 15-year veteran of the NBA, is scheduled to speak to Spring Arbor University athletes May 5 about the twists and turns an athlete may take after retirement.
