Euroleague team celebrates championship by cutting off player's man bun
Fenerbahce's Luigi Datome gets his hair cut after winning the first place basketball match between Fenerbahce and Olympiacos at the Euroleague Final Four basketball matches at Sinan Erdem Sport Arena, on May 21, 2017, in Istanbul. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSEOZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images FenerbahA e Istanbul defeated Olympiacos Piraeus, 80-64, to win its first Euroleague title on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC