Euroleague team celebrates championsh...

Euroleague team celebrates championship by cutting off player's man bun

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Fenerbahce's Luigi Datome gets his hair cut after winning the first place basketball match between Fenerbahce and Olympiacos at the Euroleague Final Four basketball matches at Sinan Erdem Sport Arena, on May 21, 2017, in Istanbul. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSEOZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images FenerbahA e Istanbul defeated Olympiacos Piraeus, 80-64, to win its first Euroleague title on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,187,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC