ESPN Signs NBA Countdown Analyst Chauncey Billups to New, Multi-Year Deal

ESPN today announced it has signed NBA COUNTDOWN analyst Chauncey Billups to a new, multi-year deal. Billups, the former NBA FINALS MVP, will continue as a core member of ESPN's and ABC's NBA COUNTDOWN pregame and halftime team attached to all regular NBA telecasts, including for the NBA Finals, the Conference Finals, the NBA Playoffs and throughout the regular-season.

