ESPN Signs NBA Countdown Analyst Chauncey Billups to New, Multi-Year Deal
ESPN today announced it has signed NBA COUNTDOWN analyst Chauncey Billups to a new, multi-year deal. Billups, the former NBA FINALS MVP, will continue as a core member of ESPN's and ABC's NBA COUNTDOWN pregame and halftime team attached to all regular NBA telecasts, including for the NBA Finals, the Conference Finals, the NBA Playoffs and throughout the regular-season.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
