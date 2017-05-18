Celtics win on Bradley's last-second ...

Celtics win on Bradley's last-second 3-pointer

Avery Bradley's 3-pointer danced around the rim and dropped in with less than a second left and the Boston Celtics, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 on Sunday night in Game 3 to end the champions' 13-game postseason winning streak. Bradley's shot from the left wing bounced on the rim four times before going down.

