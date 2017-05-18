Bradley hits last-second shot, Celtic...

Bradley hits last-second shot, Celtics stun Cavs 111-108

11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Avery Bradley's 3-pointer danced on the rim and dropped with less than a second left and Boston, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 on Sunday night in Game 3 to end the champions' 13-game post-season winning streak. Bradley's shot from the left wing - off a play designed by coach Brad Stevens - bounced on the rim four times before going down.

